There's time to donate to the Angel Tree Toy Drive; drop off at Jensen Tire and Auto

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For many families, having gifts under the tree isn't always an option.

But thankfully you can help.

Jensen Tire and Auto has 21 locations and supports the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Toy Drive. 3 News Now anchor Mary Nelson visited the drop-off site at 96th and Highway 370 in Papillion which is managed by Orlando Pascual.

“Well, it gives back to the community, to the less fortunate,” said Pascual, “So I think this is a great, great deal that we're doing for the community. And it helps families out.”

The drive kicked off on November 15 and it is not the first go-round for Jensen Tire and Auto, which has participated in the campaign for several years.

“It's been good, as far as the toys that we've been getting,” Pascual said. “So it's been a pretty good response overall. And like I said, it's good overall for our community.”

Different gifts have already been dropped off at the 96th and Highway 370 location, ranging from an air popper set, to a princess doll to a remote-controlled car.

Individuals are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys or gifts for children and teens to the Angel Tree Toy Drive through December 11. Items can be dropped off at any Jensen Tire and Auto location in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Fremont. All items will then go to the Salvation Army's Toyland.

For a map of Jensen drop-off locations click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.