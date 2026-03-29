Thousands gather for No Kings rallies across Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of neighbors gathered at Gallagher Park in Benson on Saturday afternoon for a No Kings rally, expressing concern over Trump administration policies.

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Thousands attend No Kings rallies across Nebraska and Iowa

The event in Omaha was the largest of several rallies held in communities big and small throughout Nebraska and Iowa, at times feeling almost like a music festival.

"I think it’s nice to come and feel a positive, uplifting environment instead of a message sold on fear and hate," said Malvern neighbor, Tyler Bartley.

"As protectors of this land it’s important for us to stand up and protect the land and everybody in it," Rachael Parker, a member of the Omaha Tribe, said.

"We really need to be a part of the solutions for farmers," Bartley said.

"It seriously feels like a reverse Robin Hood. He came in to — saying he was going to help normal people, but he’s taking everything from us," said Omahan Susan Haskell.

A speaker at the event highlighted the role of the press: "Remind people that independent reporting is not an enemy of the people. It is the immune system of a functioning democracy."

In Iowa, roughly 350 neighbors attended a rally in Council Bluffs. Organizers said 95 people gathered on Glenwood’s courthouse lawn and 82 in Red Oak, with similar numbers in other small towns.

"We’ve all heard on the news about the cancer rates in our state, right?" Dr. Glenn Hurst said during the Council Bluffs rally.

Volunteer with a group called Like Minded Friends, Linda Jensen, said it's important to show up to rallies: "It’s called a three-and-a-half percent principle. And it says when three-and-a-half percent of the population is in the streets protesting, you can take down a regime."

"Christianity, much like democracy, is a muscle you exercise," said Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer to the crowd gathered in Council Bluffs.

As always there were some signs with salty language and, while some people drove by who clearly disagreed with the message of the event, KMTV did not see any counter-protesters while reporting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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