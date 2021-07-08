Tickets to "Hamilton" go on sale Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets to the award-winning musical Hamilton go on sale Thursday.

The show will return to the Orpheum Theater from October 26th through November 14th.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or in-person at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office in the Holland Center located at 1200 Douglas St.

Prices range from $59 to $179 dollars with a sale limit of eight tickets per household.

