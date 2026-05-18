Tornado damage reported south of Plattsmouth as another round of severe storms approaches Monday

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — A possible tornado touched down south of Plattsmouth Sunday night off Wiles Road, destroying at least one grain bin, damaging a new $80,000 truck, and moving a camper more than 100 feet.

The family living on the farm and the property owners declined to be on camera. No injuries were reported among the people, horses, or dogs on the property.

Further up Wiles Road, additional damage was visible at a pair of trailer parks.

Chad Korte, director of Cass County Emergency Management, said crews are still assessing the full scope of the storm's impact.

"So far, minor damage. A lot of trees and stuff like that. There are some small structures that were damaged or destroyed that we're finding. Still trying to figure out the exact length of the path that the tornado took last night."

Neighbors have been helping each other clean up in the aftermath.

Korte is also urging residents to prepare for another round of severe storms expected Monday.

"You need to make sure you're close to a safe place and you can get to shelter as quick as possible. They're going to blow up really quick and be very strong this afternoon."