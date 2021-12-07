Toyland Tuesday helps the Salvation Army prepare for Angel Tree Toy Drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday marks Toyland Tuesday, an opportunity for business organizations, professional offices, and churches who have Angel Trees or toy boxes set up for donations to deliver items to the Salvation Army so they can get a head start on sorting the toys and distribution ahead of Christmas.

They will be collecting the donations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will then sort them and distribute them to the three Toyland distribution centers where families will go on a free shopping spree December 17th and 18th.

The drop-off location will be clearly marked on the east side of campus at the Salvation Army Renaissance Village.

So far, the Salvation Army says they are on track with unwrapped toy donations but could still use more.

“I think we’re on track, but it’s always good to have more or extra because we often have people who come to us at the last minute and still need something,” Salvation Army Division Commander Major Greg Thompson said. “Because they thought they could handle it but that can’t in the end.”

The demand is also much higher this year.

“This year we are dealing with about 15,000-16,000 people over the Christmas season. That’s about a ten percent increase from what we seen last year,” Thompson said. “So, having this Toyland Tuesday where people bring their toys in and help us give a family a great Christmas, is a wonderful opportunity.

Individuals who still want to donate to any of the Jensen Auto & Tire locations still have time. They will remain open to toy donations through Saturday, December 11th.

Two Men and a Truck will pick those bins up on Monday, December 13th.

For a list of the drop-off locations, click here.