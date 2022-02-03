Watch
Trucker pleads no contest in crash that killed La Vista father and son

Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:29:41-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Florida truck driver has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges in a crash last year on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his 7-year-old son.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 51-year-old Yorkwind Crawford, of North Miami Beach, Florida, entered the pleas Wednesday and faces up to two years in jail when he's sentenced in April.

Investigators say Crawford was driving a semitrailer west on I-80 the morning of Sept. 4 when he plowed into a line of vehicles, including the back of a pickup truck carrying 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and 7-year-old Taylor Kaipust, who died. Five other people were injured.

