U.S. passenger on cruise exposed to hantavirus tests positive on plane heading to Nebraska

University of Nebraska Medicine reports Sunday evening that one of the U.S. passengers exposed to hantavirus on a cruise ship has tested positive for the virus. The Nebraska Biocontainment Unit has been activated ahead of their arrival to Offutt Air Force Base early Monday morning.

UMNC reports the passenger who tested positive has not shown symptoms of hantavirus, and was handled separately from the other passengers during transport.

CBS reports a second passenger is showing symptoms of Andes virus, and was also transported separately.

The passenger who tested positive will be taken immediately to the Biocontainment Unit , while other passengers will be taken to the Natinal Quarantine Unit upon arrival to UNMC.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. said in a statement Sunday night that "City leadership has been briefed, including my chief of staff Thomas Warren, City Council President Danny Begley and Omaha Fire and Police Department officials. We are confident in the quality of care that these individuals will receive along with the protocols to keep healthcare workers safe."

Health and Human Services says the passengers disembarked the MV Hondius cruise ship on Sunday for immediate screening, and took off for the U.S. later that evening.

UNMC is planning to provide an update Monday morning after the passengers arrive in Central Omaha. officials from HHS and the the CDC will also be at the press conference.

Click here to read about how UNMC has prepped for the passengers' arrival.

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