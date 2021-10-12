UNL's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity suspended through 2026

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known as Fiji, through 2026 for breaking the school’s student code of conduct while they were on probation.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the decision Tuesday, seven weeks after temporarily suspending the fraternity.

The suspension came after multiple allegations of sexual assault at the frat house, located on campus. University Police is still investigating the incidents.

The allegations led to days of student protest at the house, located across the street from the Student Union. During one of the protests, members inside the house sent a Snapchat video out to students, in which they were mocking the protesters.

Multiple women told 3 News Now the frat had a bad reputation and they would take different routes to avoid the house.

Fiji was placed on probation in 2017, due to reckless alcohol use, sexually inappropriate behavior and a pattern of sexual harassment, according to the university.

According to a statement from UNL, the fraternity is no longer recognized by the university, adding that, "the fraternity house at 1425 R St. is private property and is not under university control. Any private use of the building is determined by the Phi Gamma Delta housing corporation."

See the full statement below.

STATEMENT BY THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 12, 2021 — On Aug. 25, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the temporary suspension of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity, pending an investigation into violations of an existing probation. The University Conduct Board determined that violations of the Student Code of Conduct did occur and has suspended the Fiji fraternity through 2026. During this time, the fraternity is no longer recognized by the university.

The fraternity house at 1425 R St. is private property and is not under university control. Any private use of the building is determined by the Phi Gamma Delta housing corporation.

A separate criminal investigation by the University Police Department into the reported sexual assault is open and ongoing.

In UNL’s continuing efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and to support victims, two weeks ago Chancellor Green announced [news.unl.edu] a permanent Chancellor’s Commission for the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct, building on the work of the campus-wide Collaborative in 2019.

The university has also committed to [news.unl.edu] additional staffing and support for the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE); creating a director of education on sexual misconduct; improving mandatory training for students, faculty and staff; and repurposing Neihardt Hall into a one-stop resource that includes new, more accessible facilities for student advocacy and support services.

