Warren Buffett's fortune tops $100B as his stock soars

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett’s fortune has surged above $100 billion, thanks to shares of his company setting a record high.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class A shares climbed to $407,750 Wednesday before closing at $398,840.

Berkshire's shares have generally been gaining since Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders late last month.

Buffett’s fortune, which is tied to his ownership of 248,734 Class A shares, topped $101 billion at the stock’s peak Wednesday.

But he would be worth significantly more if he hadn’t given away more than $37 billion worth of Berkshire stock to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and several other charities since 2006.

