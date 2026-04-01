We visited with toddlers, but Community Day at the new Tenaska Center is for all ages

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.
Even more opportunities will be available with the opening of the Tenaska Center.
Community Day includes hours of FREE classes. Try something new - no matter how old you are!
- Saturday, April 11
- 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Tenaska Center, 1115 Dodge Street
- FREE
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