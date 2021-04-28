Westside Schools addresses social media incident in which students reenacted arrest of George Floyd

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning Westside Community Schools emailed parents that the school district was responding after a group of students posted disturbing content to social media. According to the email, the students told school officials that they were reenacting the arrest of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.
Good morning, Westside families,
We want to make you aware of an investigation taking place at Westside High School involving a concerning and disturbing social media post. A picture shows a Westside High student, inside school, kneeling on another student’s neck. All have indicated they were willing participants and no one was hurt. From our discussions with these students, their intention was to reenact the George Floyd event after seeing something online, but they said that they did not have ill intent; they made a very poor choice and their actions are unacceptable.They shared this photo in a group SnapChat which was then shared beyond that private group.
The administrative team at Westside High School and District leaders took immediate action when this was brought to our attention, including notifying Omaha Police. We are working to address this at all levels. Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well being of all students and staff in our building today - and every day. We are vigilant for any disruptions that may occur as a result of this and we will respond accordingly.
This incident reinforces the importance of our concerted district efforts to ensure every single student, staff member, and guest who walks through our doors feels accepted, safe and welcome. We formed our WE-Side Council to focus on those missions and will continue to work for change.
Our administrators and counselors are available for additional support if your child needs it. You can also email communications@westside66.net if you have additional concerns or comments.