Westside Schools addresses social media incident in which students reenacted arrest of George Floyd

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning Westside Community Schools emailed parents that the school district was responding after a group of students posted disturbing content to social media. According to the email, the students told school officials that they were reenacting the arrest of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

