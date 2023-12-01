What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 1 - Dec. 3)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMT — It is the first weekend of December, and there's plenty of fun to be had around the metro. Here's a look at some things you can do this weekend.
Holly Days at the Riverfront
- Saturday, December 2
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Festive activities and holiday traditions happenign at Heartland of America Park
- New Ice Skating Ribbon will be open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Too make an ice skating reservation or to learn more information about the event, click here.
Council Bluffs' annual Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour
- Sunday, December 3
- 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- This year's tour features eight different historical locations in Council Bluffs.
- To learn more information or to buy tickets, click here.
Cirque du Soleil - CORTEO
- December 1-3
- First time the show has come to OMaha
- Aerial acrobatics, dancers in wheels and hula hoops, and mixes of music and motion to tell the story
- Buy tickets and learn more by clicking here.
Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
- November 17 - December 30
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)
- Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.
Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens
- November 18-19, 22, 24-26
- December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.
Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park
- November 17 - December 31
- Times vary each day
- More than one mile drive thru of light display synchronized with music
- For moreinformation and to buy tickets, click here.