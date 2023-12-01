Watch Now
What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 1 - Dec. 3)

Posted at 6:26 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 07:26:30-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMT — It is the first weekend of December, and there's plenty of fun to be had around the metro. Here's a look at some things you can do this weekend.

Holly Days at the Riverfront

Council Bluffs' annual Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour

Cirque du Soleil - CORTEO

  • December 1-3
  • First time the show has come to OMaha
  • Aerial acrobatics, dancers in wheels and hula hoops, and mixes of music and motion to tell the story
  • Buy tickets and learn more by clicking here.

Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens

Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park

