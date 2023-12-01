What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 1 - Dec. 3)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMT — It is the first weekend of December, and there's plenty of fun to be had around the metro. Here's a look at some things you can do this weekend.

Holly Days at the Riverfront



Saturday, December 2

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Festive activities and holiday traditions happenign at Heartland of America Park

New Ice Skating Ribbon will be open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Too make an ice skating reservation or to learn more information about the event, click here.

Council Bluffs' annual Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour



Sunday, December 3

12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This year's tour features eight different historical locations in Council Bluffs.

To learn more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Cirque du Soleil - CORTEO



December 1-3

First time the show has come to OMaha

Aerial acrobatics, dancers in wheels and hula hoops, and mixes of music and motion to tell the story

Buy tickets and learn more by clicking here.

Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium



November 17 - December 30

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)

Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens



November 18-19, 22, 24-26

December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.

Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park

