What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 8-10)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another weekend full of things to do here in Omaha. If you don't have any plans yet, here's a look at some ideas!
UNMC Ice Rink
- Open now through February 11.
- Skate rentals available.
- To see the full schedule and learn more information, click here.
The Nutcracker - Orpheum Theater
- Saturday – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday – 2 p.m.
HOLIDAY MUSICALS PERFORMING THIS WEEKEND
A Christmas Carol - Omaha Community Playhouse
- Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday – 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Rose Theater
- Friday – 7 p.m.
- Saturday – 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday – 2 p.m.
A Christmas Story – The Hoff Center (Council Bluffs)
- Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday – 2 p.m.
Holly Days at the Riverfront
- Saturday, December 9
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Festive activities and holiday traditions happenign at Heartland of America Park
- New Ice Skating Ribbon will be open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Too make an ice skating reservation or to learn more information about the event, click here.
Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
- November 17 - December 30
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)
- Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.
Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens
- November 18-19, 22, 24-26
- December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages
- To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.
Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park
- November 17 - December 31
- Times vary each day
- More than one mile drive thru of light display synchronized with music
- For moreinformation and to buy tickets, click here.