What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 8-10)

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another weekend full of things to do here in Omaha. If you don't have any plans yet, here's a look at some ideas!

UNMC Ice Rink



Open now through February 11.

Skate rentals available.

To see the full schedule and learn more information, click here.

The Nutcracker - Orpheum Theater



Saturday – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m.

HOLIDAY MUSICALS PERFORMING THIS WEEKEND

A Christmas Carol - Omaha Community Playhouse



Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Rose Theater



Friday – 7 p.m.

Saturday – 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m.

A Christmas Story – The Hoff Center (Council Bluffs)



Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m.

Holly Days at the Riverfront



Saturday, December 9

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Festive activities and holiday traditions happenign at Heartland of America Park

New Ice Skating Ribbon will be open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Too make an ice skating reservation or to learn more information about the event, click here.

Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium



November 17 - December 30

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Sunday – Wednesday)

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Thursday – Saturday)

Large lights display, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and check out all the Zoolighful attractions, click here.

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens



November 18-19, 22, 24-26

December 1-3, 8-23, 26-30

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lights display, 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree, holiday activities for visitors and families of all ages

To buy tickets and see what all you can expect, click here.

Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park

