What's happening this weekend? (Dec. 8-10)

Posted at 6:17 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 07:17:42-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another weekend full of things to do here in Omaha. If you don't have any plans yet, here's a look at some ideas!

UNMC Ice Rink

  • Open now through February 11.
  • Skate rentals available.
  • To see the full schedule and learn more information, click here.

The Nutcracker - Orpheum Theater

  • Saturday – 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday – 2 p.m.

HOLIDAY MUSICALS PERFORMING THIS WEEKEND
A Christmas Carol - Omaha Community Playhouse

  • Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m.  
  • Sunday – 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. 

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Rose Theater

  • Friday – 7 p.m. 
  • Saturday – 2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. 
  • Sunday – 2 p.m. 

A Christmas Story – The Hoff Center (Council Bluffs)

  • Friday & Saturday – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Sunday – 2 p.m.  

Holly Days at the Riverfront

Zoolightful - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens

Santa's Rock'N Lights - Werner Park

