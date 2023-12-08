OH FUDGE! A Christmas Story - The Musical opens in Council Bluffs

A Christmas Story — The Musical is opening at Chanticleer Community Theater in Council Bluffs, located at the Hoff Center.

The production will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17th.

A spokesman for Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, Entertainment (PACE) says tickets are going fast: paceartsiowa.org/theater/chanticleer-community-theater

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

‘Oh fudge! Guess what musical is opening this week in Council Bluffs?! I’m Katrina Markel your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter and, starting this week, Chanticleer Theater is producing A Christmas Story: The musical.

Spokesman for PACE — Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment — Zack Salem says fans of the movie won’t be disappointed. The story about a little boy who just wants a Red Rider BB gun for Christmas hits all the iconic scenes.

“The casting is perfect. The kid that plays Randy is great, Ivy, who plays Ralphie is perfect, the mom and dad are perfect. All the kids just really, kind of put their characters to life,” said Salem.

Zack says to hurry if you want tickets because there’s limited seating left. On Thursdays, tickets are free to high school students. The show runs through December 17.