Women Build program shapes North Omaha neighborhood and fuels dream for 8-year-old girl

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since its start in 1997, Women Build has united hundreds of local women around one home a year.

Kathy Perdue, senior supervisor of framing, said the program is designed to be welcoming.

"A safe environment. That way, they can learn to build and maybe learn a few skills they can use around the house."

Guiding volunteers — from ladder safety to nailers — are Habitat Omaha crew members like Naveh Bybee, a residential carpenter. The daughter of a do-it-yourself mom, Bybee went to college for construction.

"I'm actually moving to the framing crew next week. I've been doing siding for two-and-a-half years and I'm like, I'm gonna switch it up. So, I'm gonna do framing and I'm really excited," Bybee said.

Roughly 30 percent of Habitat Omaha's construction crews today are women — and they are examples for the next generation.

Eight-year-old Maraide Kult already has her future planned out.

"I think everybody should have a house and I'm gonna be a builder when I grow up," Maraide said.

Maraide made her first donation to Habitat a few years ago. Saving her allowance, she gave $8 this year. She also wanted to get a sense of a work site comprised mostly of women.

Her father, Jim Kult, said the experience matters.

"We drive by a lot of construction sites, and stop and look. She doesn't have a lot of role models to always look up to. Just letting her know that this is something she's able to do as she grows up, too," Kult said.

That dynamic is not lost on Bybee.

"It makes me feel good about what I'm doing — that I'm helping build this amazing community. And coming back here and seeing kids running in the yards and families having picnics, it just makes it all better," Bybee said.

Women Build has the same parameters as other Habitat for Humanity volunteer opportunities, which go year-round. No experience is needed, and volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Visit habitatomaha.org/volunteer for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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