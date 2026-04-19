Council Bluffs Legion Riders present flags to veterans in care homes through growing Flags for Vets program

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The American Legion Riders in Council Bluffs are participating in Flags for Vets, a program designed to present flags to older veterans during their

lifetimes.

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Flags for Vets program honors living veterans in Iowa

The initiative, which started in Le Mars, Iowa, was adopted by the Council Bluffs Legion Riders. Those veterans have since helped spread the program to Nebraska American Legion posts.

Older veterans are presented with a flag rather than waiting to give one to their families at their funerals.

On Saturday, the legion auxiliary also honored the spouses of veterans at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs, while 14-year-old volunteer, Caden Friez, traveled from Lewis to present each veteran with a challenge coin.

Phil Sollars, the Southwest Iowa Director of Flags for Vets, says he sees the affect this program has on its recipients.

"Some of our veterans at the Aksarben Village, that have passed since we since we did our program over there, they actually took their flag with them in their casket, so that was nice to hear," he said.

Sollars says anyone interested in starting a Flags for Vets program can reach out to him at Council Bluffs Post No. 2: psollars@yahoo.com.

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