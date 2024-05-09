Four military veterans, local PGA pro representing Nebraska at the PGA Championships

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — PGA Hope Nebraska has introduced golf to hundreds of veterans, while rekindling the camaraderie they experienced in the military. Four of those veterans will play alongside a local PGA pro May 13 to open the PGA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.



They will compete against 20 teams for the Secretary's Cup.

370 veterans have graduated from the Nebraska PGA HOPE program and 220 more are on track to graduate this year.

“We can bring them out here and give them a renewed sense of purpose and mission in a fun atmosphere. Golf just happens to be the vehicle we use to do that.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Four veterans, and Happy Hollow Club PGA Professional Mike Antonio, are getting ready to show off their swings at the Valhalla Golf Course — the home of the 2024 PGA Championship.

"Oh, I've been counting down the days," Veteran Amber Bogle said.

It’s all part of the national PGA HOPE program. Introducing veterans to the game of golf.

The Nebraska chapter is making it’s second appearance in the national competition that opens the championship — with the hopes of winning the 9-hole scramble Monday and bringing home the Secretary’s Cup.

“The big trip is going to be a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, a lot of pimping with each other,” Antonio said as the room filled with laughter.

The Nebraska Squadron Ambassadors are representing a large number of veterans in the state going through a six week program that pairs 25 vets with a few PGA Professionals.

“Last year we had seven programs, this year we have ten, and we’re on track to graduate 220. So, add to our list of 370,” Bogle said.

This championship is really just the icing on the cake for these veterans

“It has changed my life drastically,” Bogle said.

Who have found a second home on the golf course

“I was struggling with life. (The golf course) is where I went to forget everything that was going on," she shared. "Reconnecting with my fellow veterans, finding a community, and feeling like I belong somewhere.”

“That story, times 100, is what made me get involved,” Antonio added.

That involvement continues for all the veterans after graduation.

“Anytime somebody is like, ‘Hey, I'm setting up a tee time. Anybody want to come out?’ We get people who just jump in and we play all over Nebraska,” Veteran Andy Tafoya said.

The players will all be dedicating their round in Louisville, Kentucky to a fallen hero.

Antonio will be honoring Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page's parents came out to the course to join them ahead of the tournament.

“I’m so very touched and honored to be able to do that for them,” Antonio said.

The organization's message to other veterans — come be a part of this life changing program.

“We can bring them out here and give them a renewed sense of purpose and mission in a fun atmosphere," Veteran Kevin Pritchard said. "Golf just happens to be the vehicle we use to do that.”

If you are a veteran and are interested in learning more about PGA HOPE Nebrtaska, click here.

If there's a person or organization you think we should cover for mission service – tell us.