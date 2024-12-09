Wreaths Across America returns to Omaha National Cemetery this week with the addition of Family Day

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Families of the more than 4,200 American heroes buried at the ONC can lay a wreath on their loved one's gravesite Thursday, December 12 – ahead of the annual ceremony Saturday, December 14.



Mary Blodgett, the Nebraska Wreaths Across America Founder and Coordinator, says it was important to create this opportunity for families.

Family Day is Thursday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration required, wreaths will be there ready for you.

The annual ceremony that everyone is invited to attend and volunteer at will take place Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m.

This is Blodgett's 20th consecutive year as coordinator of the beautiful dedication.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a breath-taking sight every holiday season at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Wreaths laid at the gravesites of our American heroes – who fought for our freedoms.

Two years ago, I was there to meet Mary Blodgett. She is the person who brought Wreaths Across America to Omaha.

I headed back this year to meet her ahead of her 20th year coordinating the annual tradition.

“I mean, the last time I was here, I think it was just that front section there,” I said.

Blodgett replied, “Yeah, it was just this first front section – and now it’s all the way clear back here.”

For reference – when Omaha National Cemetery opened in 2016 – only 250 wreaths were requested.

When I was there two years ago – it was about 3,200.

This year, “It’s going to be over 4,200,” Blodgett said.

This year is coming with a few changes.

For volunteers the day of the ceremony – the wreaths will be pre-staged at all the sections to make the laying of the wreaths much quicker and easier.

The biggest change, however, is coming two days prior with the addition of family day.

“We need to respect the fact that they want to be the ones to lay the wreath on their loved one’s gravesite,” Blodgett explained.

“It’s December 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You don’t need to sign up, just come, and we will have a wreath for you to place on your loved one’s gravesite. You can bring as many family members as you’d like.”

The wreath placement and ceremony – open to everyone to attend and volunteer – is Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m.

With 500 to 600 burials at the cemetery each year – donations are important, too.

To make a donation online, click here.

You can also make a donation by sending a check, made out to Wreaths Across America, to:

Mary Blodgett

21768 Poppleton Avenue

Elkhorn, NE 68022

