LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Nebraska and Iowa voters head to the polls

We're tracking local and national races as voters head to the polls in your neighborhood. Check here for updates throughout election day.

Electioneering laws in Nebraska

The Douglas County Election Commission says there is a list of things you can't do while hitting the poles.

Though it may be enticing to wear your favorite candidates gear Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says you cannot participate in electioneering within 200 feet of a polling place. These electioneering laws have been in place in Nebraska since the 90s.

"Please leave all of your electioneering stuff at home, hats, buttons, pins, coats, stocking hats, whatever it may be, it just makes for a much more enjoyable atmosphere for poll workers and for the voters. And it is the law in Nebraska," said Kruse.

Voter ID in Nebraska

In person voters need to bring a form of ID, eligible forms include:



Nebraska drivers license

Nebraska ID

Nebraska College ID

Nebraska Political Subdivision ID

Military ID

Tribal ID

U.S. Passport

Hospital or nursing home records.

Election Day voting locations and hours in Nebraska

Election Day voting does not occur at the election commissions office, voters will need to go their neighborhood polling station, which can be found at votedouglascounty.com.

Voting in Douglas County is from 8 am to 8 pm. A marker will be placed at the end of the line at 8pm, so those still in the line may cast their vote.

Election Day rules in Iowa

If you're voting at the polls in Iowa today here's what you need to know.



Polls in Iowa are open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Bring your ID. An Iowa Driver's License or Non-Operator ID will work. A U.S. Passport, Military or Veteran ID, Tribal ID or Iowa Voter ID card will also be accepted.

If you have an absentee ballot and haven't turned it in, it must be received by the auditor's office at the close of the polls. Don't mail it.

If you're not sure where to vote you can look it up by zip code on the Iowa’s Secretary of State website. Or call your county auditor's office.

Iowa is a little different than Nebraska when it comes to campaign buttons or clothing. You can wear it to vote but you must leave the polling place as soon as you are done.



Election Day forecast

Rain will continue for a lot of us in the first half of the morning, so take your rain gear to the polls if you are going on your way into work or school. The rain will exit to the northeast late in the morning, and most of us will be dry by the lunch hour. The sunshine takes over for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. If you're voting after work, it will be in the upper 40s. If you're jumping into the line right before the 8 p.m. deadline, we will in the low 40s, so take a good coat.