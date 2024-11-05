Central Omaha voters express excitement and urgency as they head to the polls

Douglas County Election Commissioner Ben Kruse states that a line marker will be put out at 8:00pm for those in line before the cutoff.

Central Omaha neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree headed to multiple Central Omaha polling sites, speaking to neighbors about key issues and the excitement around casting their vote.

Samantha Pollard lives in Central Omaha, she says she was so excited to vote that if it wasn't for the rain she would have walked to her polling place.

"Just to be a part of it just to see everybody in your neighborhood coming out to vote and it just does feel a little bit more meaningful to come out and do it in person," said Pollard.

"I think it's really important because we got to, really, really have to vote this season," said Ryan Cooper.

Others say nerves are high as they wait for results on issues they care about.

"I mean, there's a lot of women's rights, women's rights that were on the ballot that I want protected," said Millie Lain.

"The economy and everything that's been happening the last four years. So I just feel it's important to get out and exercise your right and let your voice be heard," said Teddy Johnson.

Lines at each of the polling places KMTV went to in Central Omaha were short, with some saying it only took them 10 minutes from start to finish to cast their votes.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told me at 8:00 pm they'll be putting out a line marker so that those who were in line before the cutoff can cast their vote, so if you get to the polls at 8:01 you will be out of luck.