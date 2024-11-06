Education, Women's Rights, and Medical Marijuana: South Omaha voters hit the polls for election day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The voters KMTV spoke with are concerned about a variety of issues. We visited multiple polling places in south Omaha and people told KMTV they are motivated by issues dealing with education, women's rights, and medical marijuana.

"Women's rights for sure and their right to choose. That's the biggest one," said Kathy Galvan.

"I think we need to keep our public schools thriving because we do amazing work every day," said Jessica Sorrell.

"I mean it's legal in other states just to have recreational marijuana, but you can't have medical marijuana. There's something wrong with that in Nebraska for that," said Dan Curran.

KMTV also asked about any issues with the state’s new voter ID laws. They told me they experienced no issues at the polls and support the new voter ID laws.

