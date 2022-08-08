Former President Trump says FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home

Former President Donald Trump said his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "raided" by FBI agents. Trump released the statement on Monday, writing that his "beautiful home" was "currently under siege."

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, writing, "After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

It wasn't immediately clear what the specific reason for the FBI raid was or what specific part of an investigation it was connected to.

Trump wrote in his statement, "Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before," he said.

CNN reported that the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

If fully confirmed, the move will signal that the Department of Justice's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is honing in on Trump himself.

Trump claimed that agents broke open a safe, which, if accurate as the New York Times reported, would be one of the biggest escalations in the multiple investigations into the former president.

Bloomberg reported that the White House has referred questions about the raid to the Department of Justice.