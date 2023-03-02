Watch Now
NewsOmaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Actions

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces birth of another baby elephant

Baby elephant
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Baby elephant
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 17:27:14-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is thrilled to announce the birth of a male elephant calf on Thursday.

The calf was born at 2:20 a.m. on March 2, 2023. The mother is Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant and the zoo reports she and the calf are doing well.

This is the third African elephant calf born at the zoo. He will be joining half-siblings, Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January 2022. Callee, the sire to all three calves, is 22 years old and joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019.

The zoo stated in a press release that the elephant care team was monitoring Lolly 24 hours a day in anticipation of the birth.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be temporarily closed to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to see all three elephant calves with the herd once reopened.

The zoo is also anticipating the arrival of a fourth elephant calf, who is expected to arrive to mother Jayei in late summer.

RELATED: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium resources

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium website Zoo From Home program Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Emergency Support Fund