Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces birth of another baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is thrilled to announce the birth of a male elephant calf on Thursday.

The calf was born at 2:20 a.m. on March 2, 2023. The mother is Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant and the zoo reports she and the calf are doing well.

This is the third African elephant calf born at the zoo. He will be joining half-siblings, Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January 2022. Callee, the sire to all three calves, is 22 years old and joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019.

The zoo stated in a press release that the elephant care team was monitoring Lolly 24 hours a day in anticipation of the birth.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be temporarily closed to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to see all three elephant calves with the herd once reopened.

The zoo is also anticipating the arrival of a fourth elephant calf, who is expected to arrive to mother Jayei in late summer.

