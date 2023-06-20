Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium celebrates World Giraffe Day on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating World Giraffe Day on Wednesday and invites the public to help celebrate.

This celebration also includes new merchandise and exclusive events.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium invites the public to "herd" on over for World Giraffe Day tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, to visit the Zoo’s 10 reticulated giraffes and spread some “Hope” for their wild counterparts.

Keeper Q&A with Giveaways

10 – 11 a.m., 1 – 2 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m.

Meet one of the keepers who care for Hope and the giraffe herd. For stopping by, visitors will receive a giraffe-themed gift.

They can also enter to win an exclusive behind-the-scenes giraffe encounter. Keeper sessions will take place right outside the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Rooms entrance.

Double Up on Hope Apparel - Online Only

Wednesday, June 21 at 9 a.m. – Friday, June 23 at 9 a.m.

Purchase limited-edition Hope apparel online and support giraffe conservation. For 48 hours only, two T-shirt designs will be available, as well as a Hope-themed tote bag.

See the designs below:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Proceeds will go directly toward giraffe conservation. The Zoo’s conservation program will match sales up to $10,000.

Apparel has been designed by Miranda Weldon, senior hoofstock keeper and one of Hope’s caretakers.

Mixed Drinks at Mercury

4 p.m. – Midnight

Try the “Giraffe and Calf” and other Zoo-inspired cocktails on Mercury’s latest menu.

The mid-century cocktail lounge is located at the corner of 16th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha. A dollar of each drink purchase goes back to the Zoo’s conservation program.

