Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces name of elephant calf, 5th calf expected

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — And his name is — Mopani! Named after the Mopani tree in Africa, the new elephant calf was named by the zoo staff. Elephants forage on the tree and it's a name that they think will grow with him.

That wasn't the only surprise during today's update on the elephant herd. Not only is a fourth calf due this summer, but a fifth elephant calf is also on the way and due next year.

The elephant care team says that Lally is a very attentive first-time mom and that all the elephants in the herd, except for the bull Callee, were with her when she gave birth and that it went well.

Staff members also say that Sonny, Monpani's older brother, is "enamored" with him and they are spending time together. He weighed 222 pounds at five days old.

