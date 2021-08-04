Citizens speak out on proposed Omaha city budget

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - People are sharing their thoughts on Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 2022 budget and Capital Improvement Program.

The Omaha City Council began listening to public comment at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and heard from the public for over two hours.

A lot of people brought up the 3.5% increase in funding to the Omaha Police Department. Several people said those funds should instead go to other services in the community.

"I invite you to imagine a world where we invest in people and actual crime prevention, like mental health resources, education, job development, and affordable housing,” said resident Lynn Mills, who opposes the proposed budget.

Another thing they talked about is the lack of funding in the Capital Improvement Program for protected bike lanes.

Advocates for bike lanes say less money needs to go toward parking and more needs to pay for other transportation options.

