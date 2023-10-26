Congressman Don Bacon votes for new House speaker, but disagrees on 2020 presidential election results

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a chaotic three weeks, the U.S. House of Representatives finally elected a new Speaker of the House with Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson claiming the gavel.

Congressman Don Bacon describes the new speaker as a "decent" man.

“To me, he sounds very Reagan-esque when he talks about ‘our better days are ahead of us,' protecting this institution, the need for civility; and he gave a speech yesterday that's one of the best speeches I've heard on the U.S. House floor,” said Bacon

Despite his vote in favor of Johnson, Bacon says he disagrees on at least one key issue.

“I voted to certify the election. I criticized those who didn't certify and I was clear who I said won the election,” he said. “So, we don't live in a perfect world on that. I'm alright to disagree with the new speaker on this. I disagree with Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise on the same thing.”

