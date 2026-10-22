Woman collapses at North Platte rally where Vice President Vance was stumping for Pete Ricketts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — NORTH PLATTE — A supporter collapsed near the end of a rally in North Platte where Vice President JD Vance was stumping in support of Pete Ricketts for Senate.

Silence fell over the room as first responders tended to the woman. Vance led the crowd in the Lord's Prayer while she was being helped.

About five minutes later, Vance went into the crowd to speak with her, then returned to the podium and reassured everyone the woman would be okay. He asked the crowd to make room for her to get to an ambulance.

Vance then finished his remarks with a nod to the woman.

"It's her first rally. The best thing we can do to honor her is to vote for Pete Ricketts," Vance said.

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