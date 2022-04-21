Former Senator Ben Nelson endorses Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning, former Nebraska Governor and U.S. Senator Ben Nelson announced his endorsement of Nebraska State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks in her bid to represent the state's 1st Congressional District.

Pansing Brooks, like Nelson, is a Democrat. She currently represents part of Lincoln in the legislature, which wrapped up its 2022 session on Wednesday.

In a press release, Nelson cited her work across party lines in the legislature and her passage of more than 60 bills.

"As a United States Senator, I have seen what can happen when elected officials of both parties come together to create innovative, sound policy solutions to move our country forward,” Nelson said. “I have also seen Patty take a similar approach to public service during her eight years in the Nebraska Legislature. She is the type of leader who knows how to get things done.”

The 1st Congressional District seat was left open when former congressman, Jeff Fortenberry resigned following a conviction in federal court in March. There will be a special election on June 28 to fill the seat until the general election in November.

3 News Now attended the press conference announcing Nelson's endorsement and we will have more in the Thursday evening newscasts.

