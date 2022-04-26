Nebraska GOP state senators announce witness defense fund in connection to Herbster allegations

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news conference and press release on Tuesday, a group of Nebraska Republican state senators launched what they are calling the "Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund." Herbster is a Republican candidate for governor. In April, the Nebraska Examiner published an article in which eight women, including GOP State Senator Julie Slama, alleged that they had been groped by the candidate.

Of the four Republican state senators in Tuesday's news conference, at least two confirmed they received letters from Charles Herbster's legal team. This prompted them to set up a fund for those who may incur legal expenses connected to the allegations that he sexually assaulted women between 2017 and 2022.

State Senators Lou Ann Linehan, Joni Albrecht, Suzanne Geist, and Rita Sanders were at the news conference attended by 3 news Now Reporter Jon Kipper. The day the allegations against Herbster were reported, all 13 female state senators, Republican and Democrat, signed a letter calling the allegations against Herbster "disqualifying."

Four Republican state senators defending the women who accused Charles Herbster of sexual assault.



Sen. Linehan says Herbster is using the legal system to threaten them.



They say they’ve also received letters from Herbster’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/kQZlGXd8ii — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) April 26, 2022

“Charles Herbster is trying to wield the judicial system as a weapon to silence his victims and others who have witnessed his misconduct,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Survivors of sexual assault and witnesses should be free to come forward and tell the truth. This fund will provide them the resources to do just that, countering Herbster’s attempts to intimidate and bully through the courts.”

Those seeking more information about the resources the fund can provide should reach out securely via email at HerbsterVictimWitness@protonmail.com.

More information is available at HerbsterVictimWitnessFund.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.