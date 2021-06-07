Omaha city leaders taking the oath of office on Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A month ago, Omaha voters cast their ballot for mayor and city council, and tonight those final decisions will officially be put into action as the mayor and a new city council are being sworn in.

It is the official start to a new term in Omaha, but quite a few familiar faces are returning.

Mayor Jean Stothert will be sworn in for a historic third term after an overwhelming election victory last month.

City council members Pete Festersen, Vinny Palermo, Brinker Harding, and Amy Melton are returning to represent districts 1, 4, 6, and 7 respectively.

Three new faces are joining the city council this term.

Juanita Johnson will be representing District 2. Last month, she beat long-time council member Ben Gray by just over a thousand votes.

The new representative for District 3 will be Danny Begley, who is taking the spot of Chris Jerram. He decided to not run for re-election this year.

Don Rowe will be representing District 5, a seat that was temporarily filled by Colleen Brennan. She was appointed to the seat when Rich Pahls left for the state legislature.

The ceremony will start at 7:30 pm in the council chambers, with the mayor and council members being sworn in. The council will also be voting for their president and vice president tonight.

