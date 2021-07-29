Pitch Black: Freshly Pressed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Midlands African Chamber is on a mission to help minority-owned businesses in our area succeed.

The chamber is holding a competition called Pitch Black. The winner with the best business plan and product will take home a grand prize of $10,000 dollars.

For the next few weeks, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole will be highlighting the businesses that have made it to the next round of the competition.

This week she's introducing us to a woman whose love for juicing lead to her new business venture.

Juicing is part of Debra Davis' health regimen.

"I had to come up with a way to sort of supplement my health initiative," Davis said.

The process is slow but rewarding.

Her healthy habit became a health mission a few years ago.

"I started researching juicing because I had a family member who became ill, and I wanted to be able to provide healthy options to boost their energy and immune system," she recalled.

She didn't stop there.

"I shared it with other family members and neighbors and they liked it," she explained. "It just so happened when the idea came to me to start a juice business, a cold-pressed juice business. I saw The Pitch (Black Competition) on the news. I'm like okay, this is what I'm supposed to be doing."

Her plan now includes starting her own juicing business.

It's called Freshly Pressed and features three of her favorite cold-pressed flavors.

From carrots to kale, she uses mostly vegetables in her juices on purpose.

She's hoping the liquid veggies will improve the health of even the pickiest eaters.

"People think vegetables are horrible, especially kids, and I would love to take this on the road and share this with children. Maybe in schools and talk with them about the health benefits of drinking your vegetables," Davis added.

Davis' juicing business is so new she hasn't even had time to come up with the name for her delicious juice flavors yet, but she says to stay tuned. They will be unique and catchy.

For now, she'll keep pressing, for the taste of course.

"Oh, they're awesome. They are awesome," she admitted.

She's also excited about the health benefits.

"I love the fact that I get to see a finished product go from this to a nice juice or a bottle of juice with a beautiful rich color, and I know that what's inside is good for me," she shared.

Speaking of being good for you, remember Davis' relative who was sick?

"I won't take credit for my family member being super healthy, but I will say that I contributed," she said with a smile.

It was her son, who by the way, is doing much better.

"I'm super happy to see him happy today," she said.

Now, her son can't get enough of his mom's juice.

"My son will come by. He'll say you got anything ready, and I'm like yes, bring back my bottles," she laughed.

Davis just hopes everyone who gets a sip of her new pressed passion will have the same reaction.

"I'm happy and looking forward to whatever the future holds," she said optimistically.

Right now, Davis just has the one cold-pressed machine.

If she wins the Pitch Black competition, she said she'll use the money to buy more equipment so she can make more juice.

You can check out the Freshly Pressed juice on her company's Instagram page at ColdFreshlyPressed.

If you'd like to watch the final round of the Pitch Black competition in person, it will be held on August 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Omaha.

For a ticket to the event, go to wepitchblack.com.

KMTV's Serese Cole with be emceeing the finale.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.