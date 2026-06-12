Fremont shelter volunteers stand in the gap as owner surrenders rise

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Owner surrenders at animal shelters nationwide are on the rise.

In Fremont, volunteers at one rescue are working to fill the gap.

The latest ASPCA Shelter Animal Count data shows 30% of pets in shelters in 2025 were owner surrenders, up from 29% in 2024. While the percentage increase seems small, the estimated real-world difference is about 10,000 more dogs and 34,000 more cats nationwide. Economic pressures — including inflation, housing challenges, and higher costs of care — explain some of the increase.

At Furever Home Inc. in Fremont, volunteers are a cornerstone of daily operations. Volunteer Coordinator Stacey Hevlin said they account for roughly half of what gets done.

"Rescue-shelter life is tough. It's crazy. It's emotional. But we're all drawn to each other, to the same passion for something and it brings you together - every walk of life," Hevlin said.

Volunteer Diane Sloup drives from Saunders County to the shelter two or three days a week.

"I love pitties. Those are my favorite. But they're all so special. It's just a good place to be - to volunteer," Sloup said.

Volunteers range in age and background. Kids like Phoenix and Carter help test dogs around children, allowing the shelter to say with confidence which animals are good with kids. Most dogs spend 23 hours a day in a kennel, and some wait for years to be adopted.

Dog foster and adopt coordinator and volunteer, Gigi Jensen, said the need extends far beyond Fremont.

"If you can, foster, adopt, whatever you can to help get the animals out of shelter. And it's not just our shelter, it's shelters across the country. I mean, everybody is feeling this," Jensen said.

For those who show up week after week, the motivation is clear.

"The dogs that come in? Some are so traumatized, and we try to give them as much love as possible," Sloup said. She does that, in part, by taking dogs for rides to get pup cups and chicken strips.

Hevlin added, "At the end of the day, we all want what's best for them."

Since this story was reported, it is possible some of the animals featured have been adopted. To see who is currently available and to apply to adopt online, CLICK HERE.

In memory of Hattie — loved in the end.

