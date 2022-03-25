Positively the Heartland: Journey of stuffed bunny draws parallels to Omaha woman who found it

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before you read or watch this story, there's a previous story that lays important groundwork: Omahan searches far and wide for stuffed bunny's owner

In working on that initial piece, 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson noticed similarities between the bunny's journey and that of the woman who found it in Benson, Erin Sorensen.

Of note was something Danielle Alore-Taylor, who owns Fluff Restoration in Michigan, said after she brought the bunny back to life.

"This sweet lavender bunny reminds me that sometimes, accidents happen, but we can always heal and move forward in our lives no matter what. And we can be confident in knowing that with just a little bit of TLC and a whole lot of love, life can always get better," she said in a TikTok video.

Alore-Taylor had no way of knowing how profound those words might be.

In 2016, Sorensen was riding in a car hit by another driver. Seriously injured, she credits community support with making her feel whole.

"I know how far people went to make me feel joy in a time that wasn't," she recalled. "I've often said if I've taken nothing from that experience other than how to pay it forward, then that is enough."

That goes to the heart of why she picked up the bunny from the street near 52nd and Burt in Omaha, and why she has spent untold hours working to find its owner.

"I hope we find the owner, but I also hope maybe it just touches somebody where they go and do something small in their community that they think, 'oh, this won't make a big impact.' But you don't realize what these small little things do for people. And that's been a big part of my story. I don't know how many people realize their little things that they did for me have honestly made me who I am today," Sorensen said.

If you can help reunite the bunny with its owner, email: hello@erinsorensen.com.

