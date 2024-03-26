Southwest is planning to offer red-eye flights for the first time

For the first time, Southwest Airlines will be launching red-eyes into the skies, according to The Washington Post.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green made the announcement at an air travel conference last week, stating the company hopes to add overnight flights from Las Vegas to Hawaii specifically, the Post reported.

Southwest is one of the few airlines that has never offered red-eye flights, a term used to describe a flight that departs at night and arrives at its destination the next morning. The name comes from the idea that a lack of sleep from overnight travel can result in bloodshot eyes.

Typically, overnight flights result in cheaper fares. They can also benefit airlines by utilizing planes that may sit overnight at airports instead of actively being used to bring in revenue.

According to the Post, Green said he imagines there could be 50 red-eye flights per day for Southwest.

With the airline adding flight service to Hawaii in 2019, it was perhaps only a matter of time before it considered overnight flights. A flight from Las Vegas to the remote state takes approximately six to seven hours, making it a good option for customers to consider taking a red-eye.

The Dallas-based airline cranks out approximately 4,000 flights across the U.S. per day. According to Southwest, it's the leading airline in the country for nonstop flights — which is another reason it would be a natural fit for the company to add overnight options to its itineraries.

The Washington Post reported it may still be a few years out before Southwest will actually implement the new flights.

