2021 College World Series will be capped at 50% capacity according to NCAA

<p>Omaha, NE - JUNE 29: Game three of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arizona Wildcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is under a weather delay on June 29, 2016 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 23, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA announced on Friday that the 2021 College World Series as well as the rest of the other spring sports championships will be able to host a maximum of 50% capacity per game.

At TD Ameritrade Park, half capacity would be around 12,000 fans per game. Face coverings will be required as well.

The NCAA made the announcement official early Friday afternoon.

