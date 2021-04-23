2021 College World Series will be capped at 50% capacity according to NCAA

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA announced on Friday that the 2021 College World Series as well as the rest of the other spring sports championships will be able to host a maximum of 50% capacity per game.
At TD Ameritrade Park, half capacity would be around 12,000 fans per game. Face coverings will be required as well.
The NCAA made the announcement official early Friday afternoon.
Fan attendance policy updated for upcoming outdoor championships.— NCAA Championships (@ncaachamps) April 23, 2021
