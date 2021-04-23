Watch
Povich, Huskers shut out Michigan State to stay in first place in Big Ten

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska outfielder Joe Acker (5) runs home against Minnesota in the third inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 19:53:17-04

EAST LANSING, Mi. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team shut out Michigan State, 4-0, on Friday to stay in first place in the Big Ten standings as the Huskers won their 5th straight.

Bellevue West product Cade Povich pitched seven scoreless inning for NU striking out five while allowing just four hits.

Nebraska's now won 14 of its last 16 games.

ALSO: NCAA caps CWS capacity at 50%

NU improved to 19-6 on the season.

The Huskers got on the board in the top of the 4th with an RBI double by Spencer Schwellenbach that scored Joe Acker as part of a two-run inning.

The Big Red then extended the lead in the 5th with an RBI double from Acker scoring Griffin Everitt.

Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday on BTN+.

