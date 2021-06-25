Amazing rainbow in downtown Omaha after storm at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a storm in downtown Omaha on Thursday night, an amazing rainbow appeared over TD Ameritrade Park at the College World Series.
The NCAA tweeted out the photo around 8:30 on Thursday night.
The CWS elimination game between Texas & Virginia began at 9:46 p.m. after the game was delayed for more than three and a half hours.
