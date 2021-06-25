Watch
Amazing rainbow in downtown Omaha after storm at College World Series

Courtesy: @NCAACWS
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 22:48:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a storm in downtown Omaha on Thursday night, an amazing rainbow appeared over TD Ameritrade Park at the College World Series.

The NCAA tweeted out the photo around 8:30 on Thursday night.

The CWS elimination game between Texas & Virginia began at 9:46 p.m. after the game was delayed for more than three and a half hours.

