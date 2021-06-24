College World Series game between Texas & Virginia in a weather delay

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday night's College World Series game between Texas & Virginia is currently in a weather delay and a start time has yet to be determined.

Game 10 will be delayed due to approaching inclement weather. Start time TBD. pic.twitter.com/edOB0UO3tP — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2021

With lightning in the area, fans have been asked to leave their seats at TD Ameritrade Park & head for the concourse.

Due to lightning in the area, fans need to leave their seats and proceed to the concourse. #CWS — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 24, 2021

The winner of tonight's game will face Mississippi State on Friday at 6 p.m. If tonight's game gets postponed until tomorrow, it will be the ONLY game on the schedule for Friday with Friday's scheduled games moving to Saturday and the if necessary games moving to Sunday, according to 1620 The Zone's John Bishop.

According to the NCAA manual, if tonight is PPD it could be played tomorrow at 1pm.



Then the schedule would theoretically take up as normal but one day later.



1p & 6p - Saturday

1p and/or 6p - Sunday, if necessary. https://t.co/cVVMTiu1yR — John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) June 24, 2021

Texas kept its season alive on Tuesday after knocking out Tennessee, while Virginia blew a four-run lead to Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

In Bracket 1 on Wednesday, reigning champ Vanderbilt rallied from a 4-0 deficit to eliminate Stanford on a walk-off wild pitch, 6-5. The Commodores will face NC State on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wolfpack put itself in the driver's seat in Bracket 1 by beating Vandy, 1-0, on Monday. Vanderbilt would need to beat NC State twice, once on Friday & once on Saturday in order to advance to next week's CWS Finals.

