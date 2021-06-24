Watch
College World Series game between Texas & Virginia in a weather delay

Peter Aiken
<p>Omaha, NE - JUNE 29: Game three of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arizona Wildcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is under a weather delay on June 29, 2016 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 24, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday night's College World Series game between Texas & Virginia is currently in a weather delay and a start time has yet to be determined.

With lightning in the area, fans have been asked to leave their seats at TD Ameritrade Park & head for the concourse.

The winner of tonight's game will face Mississippi State on Friday at 6 p.m. If tonight's game gets postponed until tomorrow, it will be the ONLY game on the schedule for Friday with Friday's scheduled games moving to Saturday and the if necessary games moving to Sunday, according to 1620 The Zone's John Bishop.

Texas kept its season alive on Tuesday after knocking out Tennessee, while Virginia blew a four-run lead to Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

In Bracket 1 on Wednesday, reigning champ Vanderbilt rallied from a 4-0 deficit to eliminate Stanford on a walk-off wild pitch, 6-5. The Commodores will face NC State on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wolfpack put itself in the driver's seat in Bracket 1 by beating Vandy, 1-0, on Monday. Vanderbilt would need to beat NC State twice, once on Friday & once on Saturday in order to advance to next week's CWS Finals.

