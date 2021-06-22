Watch
College World Series: Texas eliminates Tennessee in front of Peyton Manning

John Peterson/AP
Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the battle of the orange teams, Texas eliminated Tennessee on Tuesday at the College World Series in Omaha, 8-4.

The Longhorns will now face the loser of the Virginia/Mississippi State game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Former Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning, who made a pre-CWS parody video with Vols' head coach Tony Vitello, was in attendance at Tuesday's game at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Vols jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the Horns quickly answered with three runs in the bottom of the 2nd.

The teams were tied at four heading into the bottom of the 4th when Texas scored three more runs to go up 7-4.

Tennessee assistant coach Ross Kivett was ejected in the bottom of the 4th for arguing balls and strikes.

The Longhorns added one more in the bottom of the 6th.

