Peyton Manning, Tennessee baseball coach make Omaha spoof video for Vols making College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Tennessee & NFL quarterback Peyton Manning made a spoof video with Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello that joked about Manning's famous 'Omaha!' audible call during his playing days & also celebrate the team's College World Series berth.
The video was tweeted out by the Tennessee baseball Twitter account on Tuesday night.
Omaha. pic.twitter.com/NTWWStpica— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 16, 2021
The Volunteers open up CWS play on Sunday afternoon against Virginia at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.