Peyton Manning, Tennessee baseball coach make Omaha spoof video for Vols making College World Series

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:39:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Tennessee & NFL quarterback Peyton Manning made a spoof video with Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello that joked about Manning's famous 'Omaha!' audible call during his playing days & also celebrate the team's College World Series berth.

The video was tweeted out by the Tennessee baseball Twitter account on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers open up CWS play on Sunday afternoon against Virginia at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

CWS SCHEDULE

