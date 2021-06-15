College World Series game times, matchups set for first weekend in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2021 College World Series opening weekend matchups and game times are officially set.

The CWS games begin this Saturday June 19 in Omaha with:

1 p.m. - NC State vs. Stanford (ESPN)

6 p.m. - Arizona vs Vanderbilt (ESPN)

Games continue on Sunday June 20 with:

1 p.m. - Virginia vs. Tennessee (ESPN2)

6 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. Texas (ESPN2)

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will NOT be an open practice day this Friday for the fans and there will also not be any opening ceremonies.

