Watch
Sports

Actions

College World Series game times, matchups set for first weekend in Omaha

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Dave Weaver, file)
In this June 25, 2012, file photo, fans play with beach balls and other inflatable objects in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Arizona and South Carolina in Omaha, Neb. The Division I baseball championship, decided in this city of just under a half-million for the past 70 years, is among the many sporting events canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, file)
cws.jpeg
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 22:32:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2021 College World Series opening weekend matchups and game times are officially set.

The CWS games begin this Saturday June 19 in Omaha with:

1 p.m. - NC State vs. Stanford (ESPN)
6 p.m. - Arizona vs Vanderbilt (ESPN)

Games continue on Sunday June 20 with:

1 p.m. - Virginia vs. Tennessee (ESPN2)
6 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. Texas (ESPN2)

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will NOT be an open practice day this Friday for the fans and there will also not be any opening ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Huskers land three-star quarterback commit from Texas

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning