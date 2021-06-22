Watch
College World Series: North Carolina State shuts out Vanderbilt in winner's bracket game

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
North Carolina State starting pitcher Sam Highfill throws against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 21:50:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Carolina State used a dominant pitching performance to shut out reigning national champion Vanderbilt on Monday night in Omaha at the College World Series.

NC State freshman starter Sam Highfill threw 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

Terrell Tatum scored the game's lone run on a solo home run off Vandy starter Jack Leiter in the bottom of the 5th.

The Wolfpack are now off until Friday at 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt will now face Stanford in an elimination game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Cardinal eliminated Arizona earlier on Monday.

