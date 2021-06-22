College World Series: North Carolina State shuts out Vanderbilt in winner's bracket game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Carolina State used a dominant pitching performance to shut out reigning national champion Vanderbilt on Monday night in Omaha at the College World Series.

NC State freshman starter Sam Highfill threw 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.

Terrell Tatum scored the game's lone run on a solo home run off Vandy starter Jack Leiter in the bottom of the 5th.

Wolfpack POWER!



Terrell Tatum totally tattooed that baseball!#CWS x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/2ez0w1sVrn — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 22, 2021

The Wolfpack are now off until Friday at 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt will now face Stanford in an elimination game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Cardinal eliminated Arizona earlier on Monday.