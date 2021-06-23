College World Series: Virginia blows late four-run lead, loses to Mississippi State

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Virginia didn't give up a hit until the 8th inning but eventually blew a 4-0 lead losing to Mississippi State on Tuesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, 6-5.

The Cavaliers now fall to the loser's bracket to face Texas on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Longhorns fought off elimination earlier on Tuesday knocking off Tennessee, 8-4.

Mississippi State advances to the Bracket #2 final on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN against the winner of the Hoos & the Horns.

Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the top of the 8th but then gave up a two-run homer to Kellum Clark which made it a 4-2 game.

Later in the inning, Stephen Schoch gave up the go-ahead three-run homer to the Bulldogs' Tanner Allen.

Tanner Allen is really really good at baseball 💪‼️#CWS x 🎥 ESPNpic.twitter.com/bCvRRFVI3O — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 23, 2021

Mississippi State tied at CWS record using eight pitchers in the win.

The teams combined for 13 pitchers, which also tied a CWS record.