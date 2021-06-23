Watch
College World Series: Virginia blows late four-run lead, loses to Mississippi State

Peter Aiken
<p>OMAHA, NE - JUNE 22: A general view of TD Ameritrade Park the night before game one of the College World Series Championship between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on June 22, 2014 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 22:55:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Virginia didn't give up a hit until the 8th inning but eventually blew a 4-0 lead losing to Mississippi State on Tuesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, 6-5.

The Cavaliers now fall to the loser's bracket to face Texas on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Longhorns fought off elimination earlier on Tuesday knocking off Tennessee, 8-4.

Mississippi State advances to the Bracket #2 final on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN against the winner of the Hoos & the Horns.

Griff McGarry took a no-hitter into the top of the 8th but then gave up a two-run homer to Kellum Clark which made it a 4-2 game.

Later in the inning, Stephen Schoch gave up the go-ahead three-run homer to the Bulldogs' Tanner Allen.

Mississippi State tied at CWS record using eight pitchers in the win.

The teams combined for 13 pitchers, which also tied a CWS record.

