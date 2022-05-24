Watch
Sports

Actions

Big Ten Baseball Tournament schedule adjusted due to rain

Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Nati Harnik/AP
A tarp covers the pitcher's mound on a rainy day in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, ahead of the Big Ten NCAA college baseball tournament. Minnesota is the top seed, Purdue is red hot, and defending champion Iowa is looking to get to the title game for the third straight year. The Big Ten Tournament looks to be wide open as it returns to TD Ameritrade Park for the third time since 2014. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:44:45-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Big Ten Baseball Tournament schedule has been adjusted due to rain in the Omaha area. Wednesday's first two scheduled games of the day will now be moved to Wednesday afternoon, while the final two games of the first round will now be played on Thursday.

Wednesday, May 25

5 p.m. (BTN) Game 1: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn State

9 p.m. (BTN) Game 2: No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue

Thursday, May 26

9 a.m. (BTN) Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Indiana

1 p.m. (BTN) Game 4: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Michigan

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6