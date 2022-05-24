Big Ten Baseball Tournament schedule adjusted due to rain

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Big Ten Baseball Tournament schedule has been adjusted due to rain in the Omaha area. Wednesday's first two scheduled games of the day will now be moved to Wednesday afternoon, while the final two games of the first round will now be played on Thursday.

Wednesday, May 25

5 p.m. (BTN) Game 1: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn State

9 p.m. (BTN) Game 2: No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue

Thursday, May 26

9 a.m. (BTN) Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Indiana

1 p.m. (BTN) Game 4: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Michigan

