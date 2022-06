OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The matchups and start times for the first two days of the 2022 College World Series in Omaha have been set.

Friday June 17:

-1 PM: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

-6 PM: Notre Dame vs. Texas (ESPN)

Saturday June 18:

-1 PM: Arkansas vs Stanford (ESPN)

-6 PM: Ole Miss vs. Auburn/Oregon State Winner (ESPN2)