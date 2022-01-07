Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday afternoon.

“Always got an ace up my sleeve for whatever was dealt.” 🃏 Bet on yourself. Nebraska, let’s get it. #WhyNot #GBR pic.twitter.com/Ko0FHqhue2 — Casey Thompson (@LilThurm) January 7, 2022

This past season, Thompson threw for a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns this past season with nine interceptions. The fourth-year junior also ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility and will compete to replace Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Kansas State.

With the commitment of Casey Thompson, Nebraska's QB room gets what it needed the most: experience.



It will be an interesting competition to watch unfold. Thompson throws a pretty ball. Here are just a few examples I liked from this past season at Texas. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/hZckL0XN0v — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 7, 2022

In 2020, Thompson threw for six touchdowns with zero interceptions playing in three games.

The Oklahoma City native is the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson.