Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

Chuck Burton/AP
FILE - Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to pass against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Thompson has entered the transfer portal after starting 10 games and passing for 24 touchdowns this season. Thompson is leaving after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 07, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday afternoon.

This past season, Thompson threw for a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns this past season with nine interceptions. The fourth-year junior also ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility and will compete to replace Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Kansas State.

In 2020, Thompson threw for six touchdowns with zero interceptions playing in three games.

The Oklahoma City native is the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
