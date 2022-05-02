BREAKING: Frost receives five-day suspension from NCAA for rules violation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has received a five day suspension during the "championship segment of the 2022 season" from the NCAA following an investigation.

Here is the link to NU's other punishments which include:

A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023).

A $10,000 fine.

A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season.

A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season.

All noncoaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

The investigation surrounded the use of former NU special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, who was not allowed to give on-field coaching during the 2020 season. This is from the NCAA's report:

"As a result of the collaborative investigation, the institution and enforcement staff determined that the then special teams analyst provided technical or tactical instruction to football student-athletes during special teams film sessions and on-the-field practices in the spring and fall of 2020.

He also made or assisted in making tactical decisions in competition during the fall of 2020."

More specifics of the NCAA's report can be found here.

Statement from Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts:

“I am appreciative of the diligent efforts of our University of Nebraska staff in working to bring this matter to a close. We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process.

“It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season. We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules.”

