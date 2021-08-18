Nebraska football coach Frost, Huskers program under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost & the Huskers program is reportedly under NCAA investigation for the improper use of analysts and consultants, according to Brett McMurphy.

Last season, then-NU special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge was not allowed to have on-field contact with players since he was not an official assistant coach. McMurphy's report claims there is video evidence proving analysts had contact with players.

Rutledge was fired by Nebraska back in January.

NU athletic director Trev Alberts released the following statement in response:

“The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program. We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”

Mitch Sherman of The Athletic is also reporting that the program is under NCAA investigation.