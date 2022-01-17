Watch
Huskers land commit of Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy

Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) jumps Massachusetts safety Tanner Davis (3) for a gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 17:10:29-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has landed another quarterback transfer as former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy committed to the Huskers on Monday.

Purdy made the announcement on Twitter & joins former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson at NU.

Purdy picked NU over Oklahoma and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He played

Chubba is the younger brother of former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

In four total games played for the Seminoles, Purdy went 32 of 58 for 317 yards for four touchdowns and one interception. The six-foot-two, 215 pounder broke his collarbone back in fall camp of 2020 at FSU but later returned that season to play in three games.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
