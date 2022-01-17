Huskers land commit of Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has landed another quarterback transfer as former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy committed to the Huskers on Monday.

Purdy made the announcement on Twitter & joins former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson at NU.

Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022

Purdy picked NU over Oklahoma and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He played

Chubba is the younger brother of former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

In four total games played for the Seminoles, Purdy went 32 of 58 for 317 yards for four touchdowns and one interception. The six-foot-two, 215 pounder broke his collarbone back in fall camp of 2020 at FSU but later returned that season to play in three games.